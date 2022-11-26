JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $97.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

