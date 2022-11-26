JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $158.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

