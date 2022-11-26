JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

