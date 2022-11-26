Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

