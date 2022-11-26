Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,532 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Equifax worth $440,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 55.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,461,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.43. The company had a trading volume of 460,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

