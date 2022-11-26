Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,968 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.82% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $249,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFBS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,071. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

