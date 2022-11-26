Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.49% of Fox Factory worth $323,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

FOXF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

