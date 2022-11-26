Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $141.75 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,896 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.10% of Leslie’s worth $141,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 905,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,695. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

