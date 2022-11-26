Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,322,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $387,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 530,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

