Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.61% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $164,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. 18,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,003 shares of company stock worth $827,145 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

