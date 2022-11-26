Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 8.92% of Moelis & Company worth $241,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Moelis & Company Price Performance

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 253,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,916. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $64.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

