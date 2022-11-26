Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 104,743 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,743 shares during the period. RLI accounts for 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.67% of RLI worth $352,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in RLI by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in RLI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.72. 61,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.72%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

