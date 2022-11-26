Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,984,958 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984,958 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $201,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,523,000 after acquiring an additional 639,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
NYSE ELAN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
