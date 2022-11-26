Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 21,563 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,963,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $289,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRVL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
