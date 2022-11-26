Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 21,563 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,963,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $289,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 445,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,104,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,751 shares of company stock valued at $743,210. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.