Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

