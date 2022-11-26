KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $836,003.67

KickToken (KICK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $836,003.67 and $175,573.53 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,495.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00240433 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,567,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,567,818 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,574,842.67509988. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00651023 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $185,824.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

