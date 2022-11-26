KILT Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,222.79 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $41,824,444,876,194.90 billion and approximately $42,222.79 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

