Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $60.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.47.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

