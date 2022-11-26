Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $922,150.18 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $922,150.18 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00251769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00058855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,889,183 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

