Komodo Price Reaches $0.19 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $911,276.45 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00251048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00088920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,887,537 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

