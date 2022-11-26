Komodo Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Komodo has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $940,225.23 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00251766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00089040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00058406 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,888,340 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.