KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Head-To-Head Review

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Telephone and Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.74 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.75 Telephone and Data Systems $5.33 billion 0.22 $156.00 million $0.41 25.12

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone and Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Telephone and Data Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 189.17%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.41%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telephone and Data Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Telephone and Data Systems 2.19% 2.10% 0.84%

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2021, it offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.