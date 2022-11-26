KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 267,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,432. KT has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KT by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after buying an additional 1,763,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 664,582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $8,791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

