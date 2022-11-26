Kujira (KUJI) One Day Volume Hits $75,273.45

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and $75,273.45 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,429,110 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.65249262 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,180.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

