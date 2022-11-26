Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) vs. OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% OMNIQ -11.50% -814.80% -16.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.14 -$2.32 billion ($6.67) -1.68 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.49 -$13.36 million ($1.64) -3.11

Analyst Ratings

OMNIQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyndryl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

