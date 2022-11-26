LCX (LCX) Price Tops $0.0398

LCX (LCX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $290,496.80 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Token Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

