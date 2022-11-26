Legend of RPS (LRPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.62

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.