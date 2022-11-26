Lego Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,000.00 Billion (LEGO)

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Lego Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Lego Coin has a market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $1,795.61 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin was first traded on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

