LEMONCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $2.04 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.16 or 0.08340927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.30 or 0.29968735 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

