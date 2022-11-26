Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Li-Cycle by 45.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LICY opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

