LINK Price Hits $26.65 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. LINK has a market cap of $159.23 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.65 or 0.00161866 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

