LPL Financial LLC Acquires 185,214 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.79% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,011,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after buying an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,021. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

