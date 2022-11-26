LPL Financial LLC Buys 277,448 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.85% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $323,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.51. 1,386,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

