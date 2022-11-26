LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $228.48. 1,105,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

