LPL Financial LLC Has $293.12 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $293,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. 278,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,401. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

