LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $344,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.