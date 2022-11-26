LPL Financial LLC Purchases 39,984 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $531,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 733,015 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17.

