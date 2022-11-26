LPL Financial LLC Sells 116,130 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $475,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.06. 184,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

