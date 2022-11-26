Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Luna Innovations Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.37. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
