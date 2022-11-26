Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.