Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.10.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

