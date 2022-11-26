MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.
MacroGenics Price Performance
MGNX opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $19.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
