Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $368,729.56 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00006022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

