Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magna International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Magna International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

