Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.04 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $245.04 million and approximately $50,491.33 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,494.16 or 1.00002347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003545 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,693.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

