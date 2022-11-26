Manifold Finance Price Reaches $14.82 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $14.82 or 0.00089878 BTC on popular exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $542,592.88 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

