MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.18 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $229,352.12 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.