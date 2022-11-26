MAP Protocol Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $56.99 million and approximately $210,523.83 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

