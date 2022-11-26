Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $400.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.33.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLM opened at $367.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

