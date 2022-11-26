Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Medpace worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. 113,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,547. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.